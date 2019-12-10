Cenovus Energy sees higher capex, production in 2020

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) says it plans to spend $1.3B-$1.5B in FY 2020, ~70% of which is sustaining capital primarily to maintain base production at its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands operations.

CVE says the increase in total planned capital spending from $1.1B-$1.2B in 2019 is due largely to the deferral of sustaining capital in 2019 following the introduction of mandatory production curtailment in Alberta.

The company expects to raise total production by 7% next year to 472K-496K boe/day vs. 2019 guidance, as its crude-by-rail program and Alberta's Special Production Allowances position it to move to unconstrained production levels.

CVE also expects to reduce per-barrel oil sands non-fuel operating costs by ~5%.