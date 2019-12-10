BofA boosts NXP ahead of 2020 outperformance

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating on NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) and raises the target by $5 to $145. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm cites the recently closed acquisition of Marvell's wireless connectivity portfolio, which should add to both sales and earnings next year.

Analyst Vivek Arya sees NXPI as "well positioned to outperform in 2020" even with the tough macro environment thanks to a number of product cycles, including autos, industrial, and 5G.

NXPI shares are flat pre-market at $117.85.