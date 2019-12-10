Willis Towers Watson to buy a South African company

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) agrees to acquire PE Corporate Services, a management consultancy and remuneration adviser based in South Africa.

Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of Q1 2020, weren't disclosed.

The deal strengthens Willis Towers Watson South Africa's human capital and benefits capabilities. PECS, which has employees in offices in Johannesburg and Durban, offers a range of services related to salary surveys, remuneration advisory services, and learning and development, both in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

The two companies have been strategic partners since 2014.