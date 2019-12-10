EC OKs expanded label for Vertex's Kalydeco

The European Commission (EC) approves the use of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Kalydeco (ivacaftor) in infants with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages six months to less than 12 months weighing at least 5 kg who have at least one of the following nine mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.

Previously, Kalydeco was approved for patients at least one year old with one of the mutations (in addition to CF patients at least 18 years old with the R117H mutation in the CFTR gene and patients at least 12 years old with the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene).