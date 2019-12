Ford (NYSE:F) says it expects its full year 2019 loss this year in China before interest and taxes are factored in to be about half of what it was a year ago.

The automaker expects to cut down its China losses before interest and taxes by almost 50% again in 2020 and see further improvement in 2021.

Ford will release Q4 and full-year results on February 4.

