T. Rowe Price AUM rises 3.1% in October

T. Rowe Price Group's (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.18T at Nov. 30, 2019 rose 3.1% from $1.15T at Oct. 31, 2019.

In U.S. mutual funds, equity and blended assets AUM of $542B increased 3.8% M/M, while fixed income, including money market, AUM of $130B stayed the same.

Under subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products, equity and blended assets AUM of $399B rose 4.5% from October's end and fixed income, including money market, AUM of $110B slipped from $111B at Oct. 31, 2019.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.3B in November.