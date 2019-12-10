Barrick to sell stake in Senegal project for up to $430M

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and its Senegalese joint venture partner agree to sell their combined 90% interest in the Massawa project to Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) for as much as $430M in cash and stock.

Upon the deal closing, Barrick will hold more than 19.1M Teranga common shares, representing 11.45% of the company's issued and outstanding shares, and it will have the right to nominate one Teranga director for as long as it retains at least a 10% equity interest in the company.

Barrick acquired the Massawa project as part of its purchase of Randgold Resources.