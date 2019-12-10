Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) updates on autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T development program for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Sixteen patients have been enrolled to date in THINK Phase 1 trial evaluating CYAD-01 with a biweekly schedule and an additional nine patients enrolled in the dose dense (weekly) schedule. CYAD-01 without preconditioning chemotherapy was generally well-tolerated.

The Company plans to progress to the expansion segment of the THINK trial to further evaluate CYAD-01 produced with the OptimAb manufacturing process. Enrollment in the expansion segment is expected to begin in Q1 2020 with preliminary data anticipated by end of H1 2020.

Nine patients have been enrolled in DEPLETHINK Phase 1 trial evaluating CYAD-01 produced with the prior mAb manufacturing process following preconditioning chemotherapy cyclophosphamide and fludarabine, or CyFlu.

Preconditioning chemotherapy led to improved, dose-dependent engraftment of CYAD-01 cells as compared to cells infused with no preconditioning.

Enrollment is ongoing. Preliminary data evaluating CYAD-01 produced with the OptimAb manufacturing process from cohorts 3 and 4 are expected by end of H1 2020.

Enrollment in the CYCLE-1 Phase 1 trial is expected to begin in early 2020 with preliminary data anticipated during H2 2020.