Ryman Hospitality sees $246M net proceeds from stock offering

Ryman Hospitality Properties' (NYSE:RHP) public offering of 3M shares of common stock prices at $85.60 per share, bringing expected net proceeds to ~$246M.

Per-share price represents a 3.9% discount to the stock's closing price of $89.07 on Monday.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 450,000 shares.

Plans to use a portion of proceeds to fund the ~$134M cash part of the price for its pending acquisition of Block 21 in Austin, TX; remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions or investments and the repayment of debt under its existing revolving credit facility.

