Anglo cuts near-term guidance for iron ore, diamonds, coal

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) lowers its production forecasts for iron ore, diamonds and coal for the next two years, although it expects overall production will improve by 3% next year.

Anglo trims its 2020 outlook for the Kumba Iron Ore business to 42M-43M metric tons from 43M-44M mt, for production of diamonds to 32K-34K carats from 33K-35K carats previously, and output of metallurgical coal production to 21M-23M mt from prior guidance of 22M-24M mt.

YTD sales at Anglo's De Beers diamond business are down by more than $1.2B from the same period in 2018.

Anglo also trims the top end of its 2020 copper production guidance to 670K mt from 680K mt.

But the company says it expects to deliver 20%-25% production growth by 2023, as it continues to upgrade its asset portfolio over time.