Vail +2% on positive update on early skis season results

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are higher in early action after the company says season pass sales were up 17% from a year ago in terms of dollar value and 22% by the number of passes sold.

During the earnings call, Vail management noted the early season experience at resorts has been encouraging with strong conditions across Colorado, Tahoe, and Northeastern resorts. Both Keystone and Vail were said to have benefited from early snow and Vail's recent snowmaking investments, which allowed Keystone to open on October 12 and Vail to open on October 15.

Earnings call transcript

VAIL +1.59% premarket to $234.50.

