Ascena Retail +35% after unexpected profit

Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) shoots higher in early trading after spilling FQ1 EPS of $0.18 vs. -$0.09 consensus.

Comparable sales were flat during the quarter as drops with the Ann Taylor, Loft and Premium Fashion businesses were offset by gains with Lane Bryant, Plus Fashion, Dressbarn and Value Fashion.

Gross margin fell 20 bps to 59.6% of sales during the quarter. The decline in gross margin rate was primarily due to higher promotional activity at the Kids Fashion and Premium Fashion segments. Those declines were partially offset by increased margins at the Plus Fashion segment, reflecting improved product acceptance and a higher mix of full price selling, and at the Value Fashion segment.

Shares of Ascena Retail are up 35.44% to $0.60.

