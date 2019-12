U.S. mortgage delinquencies continue declining, CoreLogic report says

The percentage of U.S. mortgages in some stage of delinquency sank to 3.8% in September 2019, down 0.6 percentage points from 4.4% in September 2018, according to CoreLogic's Loan Performance Insights Report.

For the 11th straight month, the U.S. foreclosure rate was the lowest in at least 20 years. In September that rate was 0.4%, down 0.1 pp from September 2018.

The rate for early-stage delinquencies - 30-59 days past due - was 1.9% in September 2019 vs. 2.2% in the year-ago month.

The serious delinquency rate - 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure - was 1.3% vs. 1.5% a year earlier.

No U.S. states posted a Y/Y increase in overall delinquency rate in September 2019.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS