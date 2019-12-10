TETRA Tech to launch cost-cutting moves, write down El Dorado assets
Dec. 10, 2019 8:33 AM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)TTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) says it will implement a series of cost reduction actions in response to the slowdown in North America onshore drilling and completions activity.
- TTI says it will reduce field staff and restructure support functions to lower selling G&A expenses at the corporate level and at its North America onshore operations by $8M-$10M on an annualized basis.
- TTI also announces a new long-term raw material supply agreement for its North America chemicals operations, which it expects will lower the cost to produce calcium chloride at some of its chemical production plants.
- The company expects the deal will reduce its dependence on calcium chloride produced at its El Dorado, Ark., facility, and it will record a non-cash impairment of $80M-$100M in Q4 to write down the value of the El Dorado assets.