Amneal to acquire majority stake in AvKARE

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and AvKARE Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Amneal will acquire a 65.1% majority interest in AvKARE and its related affiliate doing business as R&S Northeast for an implied enterprise value of $340M.

Amneal will acquire its majority interest through an unrestricted subsidiary, which will finance the purchase with a new $180M senior secured term loan facility, ~$75M cash and an ~$44M Seller Note, with the balance value contributed through the selling shareholders’ rollover interest in the newly formed subsidiary.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2020.