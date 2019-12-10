Amneal to acquire majority stake in AvKARE

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and AvKARE Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Amneal will acquire a 65.1% majority interest in AvKARE and its related affiliate doing business as R&S Northeast for an implied enterprise value of $340M.
Amneal will acquire its majority interest through an unrestricted subsidiary, which will finance the purchase with a new $180M senior secured term loan facility, ~$75M cash and an ~$44M Seller Note, with the balance value contributed through the selling shareholders’ rollover interest in the newly formed subsidiary.
The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2020.
Shares are down 2% premarket.
