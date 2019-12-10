Apple TV+ needs 'mega-hit' show, says bull

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV+ could struggle to retain subscribers unless it has a "mega-hit original series," according to UBS, citing an expert panel the firm hosted.

UBS says that Apple may "have to ultimately also acquire an asset with a big backlog of catalog content -- most of which will be very expensive at this point."

The firm says Apple is likely moving towards subscription bundles, including a monthly hardware rental.

UBS has a Buy rating and a $280 price target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.