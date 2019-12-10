Mallinckrodt updates on incentive compensation clawback policy and opioid repot

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) plans to update its Incentive Compensation Clawback Policy and to develop and publish a report on risks related to the opioid crisis in the U.S.

These actions are in response to the approval of related shareholder proposals on May 15, 2019.

The Clawback Policy will be updated to include a provision requiring the Company to annually disclose the recoupment of any incentive compensation undertaken in the previous fiscal year.

A report describing approach to an oversight of opioid-related matters will be published by March 31, 2020.