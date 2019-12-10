Futures pull up after news of tariff delay on Chinese goods

Stock average futures turn positive after the Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. and China trade negotiators are planning for a delay in the round of tariffs that were set to ratchet up on Dec. 15.

Nasdaq futures rise 0.3% and S&P 500 and Dow futures edge up 0.1% .

Recently, officials in Beijing and Washington signaled that Dec. 15 isn't the final date for reaching a phase-one deal. That's the date President Trump set for duties to increase on $165B of Chinese goods.