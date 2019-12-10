Sanofi and Regeneron to restructure Kevzara/Praluent collaboration

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have mutually agreed to revamp their antibody collaboration for Kevzara (sarilumab) and Praluent (alirocumab) into a royalty-based deal.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Sanofi will gain exclusive global rights to Kevzara and exclusive ex-U.S. rights to Praluent (Regeneron will own exclusive U.S. rights). Each party will be solely responsible for development and commercialization costs in their respective territories.

The changes should be finalized next quarter.

The terms of their Dupixent collaboration will remain as is.