Church & Dwight -2% after JPMorgan warning

JPMorgan lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to an Underweight rating from Neutral on its view consensus estimates are too high.

"We believe some of the company’s recent pricing actions may continue to have volume implications over the next few quarters. With the company’s long-cycle of outperformance and market share gains at risk, we believe the stock will de-rate from its current premium to peers back to the average over the past five years. We also think the most recent acquisitions will prove less accretive to growth as devices/tools (Flawless and Waterpik) are in categories that have less recurrence of purchases or parts re-ordering, and are less scalable against its predominant channels. While we praise CHD’s nimble approach to marketing and execution historically, we believe the next two quarters will remain challenging from a volume perspective, and although management said they will lean more on innovation in 2020, we think it carries higher execution risk."

The firm lowers its price target to $65 from $74 to factor in a 23.5X earnings multiple vs. 27X prior. The average sell-side PT is $72.03.