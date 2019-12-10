Francesca's -26% after tipping CEO search

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) plummets after the company says it hired an executive search firm to start a formal search for a replacement CEO. Investors could be curious about the long delay with an interim CEO having been in the top post since last January.

During Q3, Francesca's saw a 1% increase in comparable sales and gross profit margin improvement of 420 bps off higher merchandise margins.

Shares of Francesca's are down 26.22% in premarket action on volume of over 71K.

