Pimco launches its first climate bond fund

Pimco, the fixed income investment firm with ~$1.88T in AUM at Q3 end, launches the Pimco Climate Bond Fund, its first fund dedicated to investments linked to combating global climate change.

The fund invests in both labeled and unlabeled green bonds, as well as bonds from issuers demonstrating innovative approaches to environmental sustainability, as a way to offer investors an opportunity set beyond traditional green bond exposures.

The fund seeks optimal risk-adjusted returns and provides investors with a globally diversified, multi-sector bond portfolio that supports climate change solutions, while seeking to minimize exposure to climate-related risk.

It will be managed by Scott Mather, managing director and chief investment officer of U.S. Core Strategies; Jelle Brons, executive vice president and portfolio manager; Ketish Pothalingam, executive vice president and portfolio manager; and Samuel Mary, vice president and portfolio manager.