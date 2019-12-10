JPMorgan positive on Penn National Gaming

JPMorgan reiterates its favorable view of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) into 2020.

"We continue to believe PENN offers a favorable risk/reward with an attractive valuation. Our favorable view reflects (1) strong fundamentals for the regional gaming consumer, which should continue to support modest GGR growth, (2) favorable Y/Y comparisons, particularly in areas impacted by adverse weather in 2019 (Midwest and South), (3) opportunity for further margin expansion, (4) potential deleveraging catalysts via a sale of Trop LV/PSG, and (5) an attractive valuation at lease-adjusted 6.9x 2020E EV/EBITDA and 16% FCF yield."

Analyst Joseph Greff and team keep an Overweight rating on Penn and hike the firm's price target to $29 (7.0X 2021E EV/EBITDAR). The average sell-side PT on Penn is $26.85.