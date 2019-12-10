MDB, GNW among premarket gainer

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) +260% after Q4 results.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) +19% as itolizumab Fast Track'd for lupus nephritis.
CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +14% on the launch of Bria Solo.
ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +13% on positive linzagolix data.
LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) +10%.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +11% as Brookfield Business gets Canada's okay on Genworth MI Canada deal.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) +9% after Q1 results.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) +8% after Q3 results.
Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) +8% on receiving fast track designation from FDA for Lebrikizumab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) +8% after Q2 results.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +6%.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) +5%.
Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) +6%.
