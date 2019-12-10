Wells Fargo embraces $0 trades on WellsTrade for stocks, ETFs

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) joins the zero-commission trade trend, announcing $0 trades on WellsTrade self-directed trading platform for stocks and exchange traded funds.

The new commission applies to trades placed online in stocks and ETFs, excluding penny stocks.

“Investor demographics are shifting along with their digital expectations,” said Joe Nadreau, head of Independent Brokerage and Platform Services at Wells Fargo Advisors. “After thoughtful review, we realized changing our commission structure was right for our clients and business.”

Previously: BofA expands zero-dollar trades to all Merrill Edge Self-Directed clients (Dec. 9)