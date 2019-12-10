EMD Serono and the pCPA sign LOI for Mavenclad

EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) has completed negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) and signed a letter of intent (LOI) for MAVENCLAD (cladribine tablets).

The signed LOI allows EMD Serono, Canada to work with participating jurisdictions to implement public funding of MAVENCLAD for eligible RRMS patients, which is currently reimbursed by most private drug insurance plans.

MAVENCLAD was approved by Health Canada as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and delay the progression of disability.