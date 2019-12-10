Oppenheimer positive on Peloton after data dive

Oppenheimer lifts its price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to $38 from $29 as the steady support from Wall Street continues following the fitness equipment company's advertising flareup.

Analyst Brian Nagel and team dig pretty into the available data in backing their positive assessment on PTON.

"Our bullishness is further supported by strong search trends, website traffic, and improving customer satisfaction. Our regression of 'spin shoes' vs. quarterly revenue (r-squared 0.94) implies F2Q:20 revenue at the high end of guidance. Traffic to Peloton's website increased 59% and 67% y/y on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively."

"Meanwhile, customer satisfaction reviews have rebounded from lows, on investments in self-fulfilled delivery. Last, Peloton announced a 33% price reduction in its Digital Membership, which should be a positive catalyst to increase 'top of the funnel' growth as 10% of Digital Members convert to Connected Fitness Subscribers."

Oppenheimer's price target of $38 on Outperform-rated Peloton is 14X the 2020 estimate of EV/GP and is above the average sell-side PT of $32.63.