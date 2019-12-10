Walmart tests autonomous grocery deliveries

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Nuro are up and running with their autonomous vehicle grocery delivery program to select customers in Houston.
The companies say the pilot program will offer a new, affordable and accessible delivery option to select Walmart customers in the region.
The service will use Nuro's custom-built delivery vehicle that carries only products with no onboard driver or passengers. Nuro uses autonomous Toyota Priuses that are powered by the firm's proprietary self-driving software and hardware.
The service plans to expand to the general public around Houston later in 2020.
Source: Press Release
