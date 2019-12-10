PGTI To acquire NewSouth Window Solutions

PGT Innovations (PGTI +0.7% ) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NewSouth Window Solutions for a purchase price of $92M in cash, subject to adjustments.

NewSouth is a manufacturer and installer of factory-direct, energy-efficient windows and doors, including both impact-resistant and non-impact residential products.

Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and CFO of PGT Innovations: “NewSouth has a strong track record of sales growth and is forecasted to achieve net sales for 2019 in the range of ~$82M to $85M and EBITDA margin in the mid-teens, inclusive of acquisition synergies, with retail margins similar to PGTI’s legacy business, including solid margins in NewSouth’s non-impact product line”.