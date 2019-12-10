Toll Brothers -3.7% as Q1 outlook disappoints

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) slides 3.7% after analysts flag lower-than-expected Q1 2020 guidance from the homebuilder.

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne writes, "The most pressing issue appears to be Toll's adjusted gross margin guidance of ~21.3%" - an almost 300 bps Y/Y decline and "well below our published 23.5% estimate."

JPMorgan's Michael Rehaut notes that Q4 order growth "was below our estimate and we believe investor expectations.

He also points out that Q1 gross margin guidance of 21.25% slips from Q4's 21.9%; by comparison, other builders' calendar Q4 gross margins are expected to be flat to up slightly.

KBW's Jade Rahmani writes that while Q1 guidance is below KBW's estimate and the consensus forecast, strengthening demand in the first six weeks of fiscal Q1 "should benefit margins going forward."

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 2 Bearish).

Toll Brothers conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

