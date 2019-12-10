Credit Suisse sees value in Chewy
Dec. 10, 2019 9:49 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)CHWYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Credit Suisse thinks Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) revenue momentum will translate into profitability down the road.
- The firm notes that shares currently trade at only 1.6X the 2020 EV/sales estimate, which it calls a "de minimis premium" to its $22 listing price and a "notable discount" to a broader peer group of e-commerce retail platforms (4.6X), animal health products and services (3.4X), as well as healthcare IT services companies (3.7X). The analyst team says the Chewy share price doesn't fully reflect the rapid growth trajectory and longer-term profit opportunity.
- CS has an Outperform rating on Chewy and price target of $29.
- Previously: Chewy EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Dec. 9)
- Previously: Chewy +2% after earnings (Dec. 9)