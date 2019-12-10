Stocks tick lower amid headline-driven trade whipsaws

Stocks mostly edge lower in early trade, reversing gains in the futures market following a WSJ report that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were looking to delay the start of tariffs on Dec. 15; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Since the report, White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney said the decision on Dec. 15 tariffs "depends on how talks go" but that talks are moving in the right direction.

In other trade news, House Speaker Pelosi will hold a 10 a.m. ET news conference to discuss the USMCA deal.

Major European markets trade in the red but have pared earlier losses, with Germany's DAX -0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and France's -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows broad but mild losses, led by communication services ( -0.4% ), materials ( -0.4% ) and consumer staples ( -0.4% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, leaving the two-year yield flat at 1.62% and the 10-year yield off by a basis point to 1.82%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.52.