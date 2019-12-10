State Street raised, JPMorgan cut by KBW

Keefe Bruyette Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl upgrades State Street (STT +0.9% ) to outperform, downgrades JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.6% ) to market perform, and remains neutral on universal banks overall.

On STT, Kleinhanzl increases his expectations for capital return and balance sheet growth, "which should drive consensus estimates higher"; also sees further price-to-earnings multiple expansion over the coming year.

Still views JPM as "best in class in terms of quality", but sees limited upside for shares as KBW's earnings estimates for JPM are in line with consensus.

"We believe that investors should own stocks where consensus earnings estimates have the potential to rise—as the main driver of share price appreciation in 2020," Kleinhanzl writes. "We would look to add shares when valuations are more reasonable."

For universal banks as a group, "we expect the group to struggle to have positive operating leverage against a flattish yield curve and growth that remains fairly anemic," he writes.

Quant rating for STT is Very Bullish, while Quant rating on JPM is Neutral.