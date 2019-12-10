Gain Capital November OTC trading declines

Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP +1% ) November OTC trading volume of $125.6B falls 27% from October and 39% from November 2018.

OTC average daily volume of $6.0B slides 20% M/M and 36% Y/Y.

Three-month trailing active OTC accounts of 72,545 fall 2.6% M/M and rise 7.3% Y/Y.

Number of futures contracts of 477,916 in November declines 20% M/M and 27% Y/Y, while futures average daily contracts of 23,896 fall 7.5% M/M and 23% Y/Y.

12-month trailing active futures accounts of 7,130 drop 2.2% M/M and 8.1% Y/Y.