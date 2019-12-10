China auto stays in prolonged slump

Automobile sales in China fell for a 17th straight month, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Auto sales were down 3.6% Y/Y to 2.46M vehicles, with sales of new-energy vehicles down 44% during the month to 95K following the expiration of a subsidy program last summer.

"The China 5-6 emission standard change is the biggest reason for this year’s sales plunge," says CAAM Deputy Secretary General Chen Sihua. Others might say macroeconomic issues are a huge factor in the prolonged slump.

For the year, U.S. automakers have seen their market share fall by 1.5 percentage points and Chinese automakers have seen three full percentage points peeled off, while German and Japanese automakers have improved their market share.

Looking ahead, manufacturing quotas from Beijing on new energy vehicles are expected to boost EV and hybrid sales. The government aims for 25% of all auto sales to be in the new-energy category by 2025.

