Exxon prevails in New York climate lawsuit

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3% ) has emerged victorious in the securities fraud trial that examined its internal accounting for the financial risks of climate change, in a striking rejection of claims by the New York attorney general that the company misled investors for years.

"The office of the Attorney General failed to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Exxon Mobil made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor," New York Supreme Court Justice Ostrager writes in his ruling today.

XOM's victory was foreshadowed when the AG dropped two of its four claims on the final day of the trail; the abandoned claims had been important to the state's case because they held that XOM's misstatements were part of a scheme to mislead and that investors had relied on them when buying the company's stock.