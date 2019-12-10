Lululemon Athletica Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $897.74M (+20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Lululemon: Widening Profit Margins Will Likely Continue