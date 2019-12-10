Tailored Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-57.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $715.43M (-12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TLRD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.