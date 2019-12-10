Oxford Industries Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.34M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OXM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.