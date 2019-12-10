Ford talks connected cars

Ford (F +0.2%) is presenting at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference today, highlighting in particular the upside from its growing connected vehicles program.
The automaker says 100% of its new vehicles in the U.S. will be shipped with connectivity by end of 2019 and it has a global target of hitting 90% by the end of 2020.
The company says it sees incremental revenue streams from connected vehicles, including from subscription, external sources, user-based insurance and vehicle APIs.
