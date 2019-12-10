Axis Capital adds former regulator to board

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS -0.3% ) names Anne Melissa Dowling to its board effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Effective May 31, 2020, Robert Friedman and Maurice Keane will retire from the board; Friedman has served on the board since the company's inception in November 2001, Kean has been a company director since 2002.

Dowling most recently served as director of insurance for the State of Illinois Department of Insurance. Before that, she served as Connecticut's deputy commissioner of insurance and then as its acting commissioner.

She'll serve as a member of the board's audit, corporate governance and nominating committee and finance committee.