Enbridge expects higher 2020 EBITDA, distributable cash flow

Enbridge (ENB +0.8% ) edges higher after raising its dividend by nearly 10% and forecasting higher core earnings for 2020.

ENB says it expects FY 2020 EBITDA of C$13.7B (US$10.3B), compared with its 2019 forecast of C$13B, helped in part by its Line 3 going into service in Canada.

Line 3 is part of ENB's Mainline network that transports western Canadian oil to Midwest refineries, and its replacement project would double capacity to 760K bbl/day; the Canadian segment of the Line 3 replacement project was placed into service earlier this month.

ENB says it has notified the Canada Energy Regulator that it intends to file a regulatory application for contracting the Mainline system before the end of the year.

The company also anticipates 2020 distributable cash flow in a range of C$4.50-C$4.80/share, compared with its 2019 forecast of C$4.30-C$4.60/share.