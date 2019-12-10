SoftBank exiting Wag investment - reports

SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) is selling its stake in the dog-walking startup back to Wag and giving up its two board seats, according to WSJ and CNBC sources.

The price is said to come in below the $650M valuation Wag had after SoftBank's first investment two years ago.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is facing scrutiny for investing in unprofitable businesses after the failed WeWork IPO required a bailout, and the fund took a loss on Uber.

Wag has reportedly cut 80% of its staff and is considering a sale, having received interest from two pet companies.