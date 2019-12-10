Construction Partners slips 19% post Q4 results miss; provides FY20 outlook

Construction Partners (ROAD -19.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 10% Y/Y to $237.32M, and project backlog of $531.1M as of September 30, 2019.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 87 bps to 16.4%; and operating margin improved slightly by 5 bps to 9.4%.

FY19 revenue increased by 15.2% Y/Y to $783.2M; and FY19 EBITDA was $92.33M (+22.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 390 bps to 38.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition YTD was $55.27M, compared to $66.12M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $830M to $870M; net income $39M to $44M; and Adj. EBITDA of $94M to $102M.

