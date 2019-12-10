Devon Energy, Dow to jointly develop Oklahoma shale acreage

Devon Energy (DVN +2.4% ) and Dow Inc. (DOW -0.1% ) announce plans to jointly develop some of DVN's STACK acreage in Oklahoma, starting next year with the development of two drilling units in northern Canadian County.

Under the JV agreement, DVN says it will monetize half of its working interest in 133 undrilled locations in exchange for a ~$100M drilling carry over the next four years.

DVN, who will serve as operator of the JV, says it will retain 100% of its production and cash flow from existing operations in the STACK play.

The agreement is a "mild positive but not a significant needle-mover," says Capital One analyst Phillips Johnston, adding that the move is not a total surprise as DVN had signaled previously it was looking into JV opportunities in the STACK play.