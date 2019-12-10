Eagle Pharma set to refile Ryanodex NDA; shares ahead 5%

In a regulatory filing, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +5.2% ) discloses that it expects to resubmit its U.S. marketing application for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) for the treatment of exertional heat stroke "shortly."

The company received a CRL in July 2017 citing the need for an additional clinical trial. In its Q3 earnings press release, it stated that it planned to seek FDA sign-off on the adequacy of data on 41 people who participated in Hajj pilgrimages in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Target enrollment for the Phase 3 study launched in August 2018 was 100. The estimated completion date was August of this year.