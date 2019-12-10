Popular to review letter from activist investor

Popular Inc. (BPOP +1.6% ) says it will review an open letter sent to the company's board by activist investor Raging Capital Management, which seeks actions to increase shareholder value.

"Popular always seeks to maintain an open and constructive dialogue with its shareholders," the company said in a statement.

Raging Capital, which owns ~700K of Popular's common shares, calls on the board to hire an investment banking firm to "explore all strategic alternatives," including a spinoff of BPOP's 16% stake in Evertec; a spinoff and/or merger of BPOP's mainland U.S. subsdiary; or the sale of the entire company.

The investor also wants the board to start a stock repurchase program of at least $1B and to double the current dividend payout ratios.