American Eagle Outfitters Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Aerie Could Help American Eagle Survive The Retail Wars