United Natural Foods Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.8B (+102.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.