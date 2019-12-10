Children's Place Retail Stores Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.02 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $534.09M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.